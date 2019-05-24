Register
    SputnikPro holds in-person session for young journalists in New Delhi

    SputnikPro Holds In-Person Session for Young Journalists in New Delhi

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - On Friday, the International News Agency and Radio Sputnik, together with its Indian hub, held the first in-person lecture for students from the Delhi School of Journalism as part of the SputnikPro project.

    Deputy Director of Foreign Language News Production Tatyana Kukhareva gave a presentation before the future mass media workers; Olga Dycheva, head of the editorial center in New Delhi, moderated the module.

    They talked about the technologies used by the multimedia information agency; during the question and answer session, they discussed the main trends in the development of the media landscape and the fake news phenomenon. This lecture module was the fourth in a series conducted by Sputnik experts in conjunction with the Delhi School of Journalism. The previous modules were held in a videoconference format.

    After the lecture, the participants shared their impressions. Student of the Delhi School of Journalism Shivendra Singh commented: «This workshop was so informative, there was flowing lots of knowledge from this side to that side and I would like to visit this kind of event once more». His classmate Gauri Joshi added: "It was very enlightening experience for me to actually visit the Sputnik and actually talk to people who worked behind it who have presented a few perspectives for the world about the policies of Russia and how world needs to be multipolar instead of being unipolar and being fed by the US media or the western media".

    READ MORE: Sputnik Expands Its Presence in Africa

    The representative of the Delhi School of Journalism, doctor Manasvini Yogi, remarked:

    "I think this masterclass was very interesting and very informal that is one plus point, and the students could ask anything they wanted. Though my students are from first and second year they are basically amateurs the are just probing into the field of journalism and trying to learn as much as they can for that some questions were simple and very naïve but this kind of discussion and masterclass you know help them to gain and will help to gain confidence as well they will be no more shy to ask anything. So it was very fruitful and I think the relationship of Delhi school of Journalism with Sputnik will continue and go a long way".

    The Indian modules of the SputnikPro project are part of the long-term partnership between the Sputnik hub in New Delhi and universities in India. SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international information agency and radio for journalists, journalism students, press officers and other media professionals aimed at sharing experience with foreign colleagues, as well as developing media communications and professional connections.

    During the project's implementation in various formats, representatives of more than 80 countries took part in it. Full-time SputnikPro workshops have been held in Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Greece, Georgia, India, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Estonia, and South Ossetia.

