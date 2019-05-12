Hero of Award-Winning Photo of 2018 Stenin Photo Contest Attends Football Match in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraqi boy Qassem Qadim, who is captured on the photograph titled "Desire for Life" that won gold in the Sports category of the 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, attended on Sunday a Russian Premier League match between Spartak and Ufa football clubs.

Thanks to Taisir Mahdi, the author of the photograph, the young football player who stands up to his peers in spite of having lost his leg has become famous all over the world. His cheerfulness, motivation and resilience for overcoming difficulties could not but touch people's hearts and raise the desire to help.

© Photo : Taysir Mahdi , Stenincontest Hero of Award-Winning Photo of 2018 Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest Arrives in Moscow

The boy arrived in Moscow on Saturday upon the invitation from the organizer of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

It was thanks to the support of Spartak Moscow football club and its foundation for assistance to science, education, culture and sports development "Spartak for Kids," that the Iraqi boy has gained the opportunity to attend the match. Ahead of the beginning of the game, the boy was presented with a ball on which Spartak players have put their autographs. He also made a symbolic kick on the ball.

The boy is expected to spend a week in the Russian capital.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers, aged between 18 and 33, and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism.

This contest is a platform for young photographers: talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us. Around 6,000 photos by authors from 80 countries took part in the 2018 edition of the contest.