Register
23:17 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An exhibition of photos by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest opened in Tokyo

    Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Opens Exhibition in Tokyo

    © Sputnik /
    Press Info
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An exhibition of photos by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest opened in Tokyo on Tuesday.

    The exhibition hosted by the Russian Embassy in Japan includes 30 photos selected from 6,000 works by photographers from 77 countries. The event was organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency with the help of the embassy.

    Rossiya Segodnya's deputy editor in chief Yelena Chepurnykh remarked at the exhibition opening that the number of participants was growing every year.

    "We try to show this exhibition to as many people as possible in many countries. It was in South Africa, Argentina, Belgium, France, China," Chepurnykh said.

    Andrei Stenin Contest African tour continues in Johannesburg
    © Sputnik /
    Reporters From Bhutan, Yemen and Sudan Apply for Stenin Contest for the First Time
    Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin thanked Rossiya Segodnya for the idea to hold the exhibition.

    "I think that the exhibition was successful and it helped make Andrei Stenin Contest more popular and further strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between Russia and Japan," the ambassador said.

    Stella Sivakova, a professor at Soka University, brought Japanese students and professors to the exhibition.

    "The young Japanese were very impressed by the fact that young photographers were in the places where there were military campaigns, earthquakes, they were not scared and they took risks," Sivakova said.

    READ MORE: Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Premiers Exhibition in New Delhi

    Andrei Stenin Contest African tour continues in Johannesburg
    © Sputnik /
    Andrei Stenin Contest African Tour Continues in Johannesburg
    For instance, a photo by Justin Sullivan, Stand Off, shows a police officer pointing his gun at three people hiding under the table. Luis Tato's series documents the unrest in Kenya after the election.

    The exhibition was shown at the UN headquarters on November 2, the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its key objective is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. The contest celebrates the work of talented and open-minded photographers, whose works captivate viewers' imagination.

    READ MORE: 'Recognition Encourages One to Sustain Hard Times' — Stenin Photo Contest Winner

    In 2019, the general media partners of the contest include the news website Vesti.Ru and the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel. The international information partners of the contest include Sputnik International Information Agency and Radio, Askanews Information Agency, Independent Media Holding, Notimex News Agency, ANA News Agency, RT channel and website, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), China Daily website, PNA news agency, AlYoum AlSabee newspaper and website, The Paper website, Al Mayadeen media network, Prensa Latina Information Agency, The Nation media group and Renminwang website. The industry partners supporting the contest are the Russian Photo and Photo-study.ru websites, School of Visual Arts, Academy of Photography, the YOung JOurnalists information portal, National Geographic Russia magazine, the Contrastes magazine, the Fotoargenta magazine, the All About Photo website, Cuartoscuro magazine, Delhi Photography Club, EYE Photo magazine and PhotON festival as an international partner.

    Related:

    Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Opens Exhibition in Buenos Aires
    Jury Announced for 2019 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest
    Exhibition of Award-Winning Photos From Stenin Contest Kicks Off in Madrid
    Lebanon the New Venue for Exhibition of Award-Winning Stenin Contest Photos
    Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Presents Winning Photos in Shanghai
    Tags:
    photos, Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest, UNESCO, Rossiya Segodnya, Andrei Stenin, Japan, Tokyo, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse