Sputnik Signs 1st Cooperation Agreement With Pakistani Media

The agreement was signed by Sputnik First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergei Kochetkov and The Nation Editor-in-Chief Rameeza Majid Nizami.
“Pakistan is one of the most important political actors in South Asia. We are glad to have the opportunity to receive exclusive content on the events in the region and the opportunity to deliver verified information to our Pakistani audience, including facts that are suppressed by others for these or those reasons," Kochetkov said.
The two media outlets agreed to develop their partnership based on their desire to forge long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation in English-language content exchange, strengthen cultural links between Russia and Pakistan, promote joint media initiatives, and organize joint events.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Sputnik to bring Russia to Pakistani readers, who are very much interested in unbiased news coverage in this deeply politicized world,” Nizami stated for her part.
The Nation (nation.com.pk) is one of the most popular Pakistani newspapers in English. Founded in 1986 in the city of Lahore, it is part of the Nawaiwaqt Group, which also publishes newspapers and magazines in Urdu. The flagship Urdu newspaper of the group, Nawaiwaqt, was established in 1940. The Nation is printed in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, and committed to bringing to Pakistani readers the best of news sources from across the world, free of bias and free of false information.
