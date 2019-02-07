Register
07 February 2019
    A screen featuring the logo of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio seen at the media center of the Eastern Economic Forum, Vladivostok

    Sputnik to Officially Launch 24/7 Farsi-Language Newswire at Press Conference

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Press Info
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik news agency is launching a 24/7 Farsi-language newswire, with a multimedia press conference devoted to the event slated to take place on 7 February at Sputnik's media centre in Moscow.

    "We are looking for opportunities to strengthen ties between Russia and Persian-speaking countries — such as Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan — and hope that Sputnik Farsi News Service will lay a solid foundation for this interaction in the international media space", Viktoria Polikarpova, the head of the International News Desk at Sputnik, said.

    The press conference will begin at noon local time (09:00 GMT), bringing together Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev; Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei; the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department, Maxim Baranov; and the agency's deputy editor-in-chief, Dmitry Gornostaev.

    "Journalists from all over the world writing in Farsi will for the first time get prompt access to news about Russia. In a matter of seconds, the world community will be able to obtain exclusive information, which previously had to be collected bit by bit from various other sources or long be awaited due to translation issues", Polikarpova added.

    CC BY 2.0 / Deutscher Webvideopreis / Manche Videocamper haben auch ihre Filmausrüstung mitgebracht
    Sputnik Photojournalist Wins World’s Leading Sport Award
    Sputnik Farsi News Service is a 24/7 newswire in Farsi for professional journalists, corporations and the diplomatic community, as well as those who want to keep abreast of the latest world news. The newswire contains news articles, reports, analytical reviews, as well as interviews and exclusive comments of Russian and foreign officials and representatives of international organisations to Sputnik correspondents from around the world. Sputnik Farsi offers a wide range of news content about politics, economy, security, and culture.

    Sputnik is part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. The newswires in English, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, and Spanish provide it with a unique opportunity to reach audiences around the world.

    Sputnik offers multimedia content in 30 languages to an international audience in 130 cities and 34 countries. Twenty-two bureaus around the world, from Tokyo to Montevideo, employ more than 1,000 people from dozens of countries.

    Tags:
    press conference, launch, Sputnik, Russia
