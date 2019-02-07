Sputnik to Officially Launch 24/7 Farsi-Language Newswire at Press Conference

"We are looking for opportunities to strengthen ties between Russia and Persian-speaking countries — such as Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan — and hope that Sputnik Farsi News Service will lay a solid foundation for this interaction in the international media space", Viktoria Polikarpova, the head of the International News Desk at Sputnik, said.
The press conference will begin at noon local time (09:00 GMT), bringing together Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev; Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei; the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department, Maxim Baranov; and the agency's deputy editor-in-chief, Dmitry Gornostaev.
"Journalists from all over the world writing in Farsi will for the first time get prompt access to news about Russia. In a matter of seconds, the world community will be able to obtain exclusive information, which previously had to be collected bit by bit from various other sources or long be awaited due to translation issues", Polikarpova added.
Sputnik offers multimedia content in 30 languages to an international audience in 130 cities and 34 countries. Twenty-two bureaus around the world, from Tokyo to Montevideo, employ more than 1,000 people from dozens of countries.
