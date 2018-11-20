Register
    A microphone at Sputnik's radio room at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018

    Sputnik Signs Cooperation Agreement With Thailand's Leading Newspaper

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Sputnik international news agency and radio concluded on Tuesday a cooperation agreement with Thailand's The Nation newspaper as part of a Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Alexei Volin visit to the country.

    The agreement, in particular, provides for the exchange of information in English language and for the development of professional media ties.

    "We are happy about making the first step to develop media cooperation with our Thai partners. Sputnik has been active in Southeast Asia for years, but has not worked with Thailand before," Volin stated following the agreement's signing.

    READ MORE: Sputnik Awaits Official Confirmation From Elysee Palace on Accreditation

    He also pointed to the fact that the agreement's signing took place just days after Russia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit took place in Singapore.

    "In this regard, we can state that Sputnik news agency is implementing the policies set by the Russian and ASEAN leaders. We hope to continue along this path," Volin stated.

    Sputnik will share experience with journalists from 34 countries
    © Sputnik /
    Sputnik Shares Experience With Journalists From 34 Countries
    The Nation is one of the two English-language dailies published in Thailand. It was founded in Bangkok in 1971 and is part of Thailand's Nation Multimedia Group (NMG).

    Sputnik is a major international media outlet that brings together websites in 32 languages designed for audiences in many countries and regions, as well as analogue and digital radio broadcasting in Russian, English and French in 130 cities around the world and online. Sputnik newswires in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese are updated 24/7 and used by the leading media outlets around the world.

    READ MORE: Sputnik Signs Partnership Agreement With India's Leading News Agency

    Sputnik media resources have a monthly audience of over 50 million visitors and almost 9 million subscribers to Sputnik China’s Weibo account. Sputnik operates 22 hubs across the world, from Beijing to Montevideo, with a diverse staff of more than 1,000 employees. Headquartered in Moscow, Sputnik is part of Rossiya Segodnya media group.

