Sputnik, China Media Group Sign Agreement on Strategic International Partnership

The agreement signed in the presence of the Russian and Chinese leaders provides for the exchange of news materials, organization of joint informational projects and cooperation through the media council of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development.
READ MORE: RDIF, China Shandong Hi-Speed Group to Invest in Russia Far East Highways
Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires are available by subscription, 24/7, in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Chinese.
China Media Group is the largest media company in China, established in early 2018 on the basis of the China Central Television (CCTV), the China National Radio (CNR) and the China Radio International (CRI).
All comments
Show new comments (0)