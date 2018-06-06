Register
06 June 2018
    The Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest. File photo

    Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Opens Online Voting

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 2018 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency under the auspices of the Commission of Russia for UNESCO, launched on Wednesday the online voting on the stenincontest.com website.

    Any Internet user with accounts on the VKontakte, Facebook, Twitter or Weibo (China) social networks can vote for their favorite photo until July 18, 11:59 p.m. Moscow time (20:59 GMT). The winners will be announced on July 19.

    "The choice of Internet users highlights important aspects of modern photography that concern them. Their opinion may or may not coincide with that of professional jury members, but this is what the main intrigue is all about: What photos will the public, for whom they are taken, prefer?" Oksana Oleinik, the chief of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's visual projects service, said.

    The international jury, headed by Ahmet Sel, who is in charge of the Turkish Anadolu news agency's photo service, comprises representatives of the leading international news agencies such as AFP and Notimex, as well as world-famous professional photographers and photo editors.

    Last year, Kyrgyz photographer Tabyldy Kadyrbekov's genre sketch called Candy Floss Lady won the online competition.

    The international photo contest was first organized in December 2014 in memory of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin. He was killed while on assignment in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014 after his car was shot at and burned on a highway. The photo contest aims to promote young photographers and attract public attention to photojournalism.

    About the contest:

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

    The contest's general information partners include: the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel,  news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), news agency ANA, TeleSUR international informative multiplatform, China Daily web-site, Frontline magazine, The Philippine News Agency, AlYoum AlSabee, The Paper, Radio Republik Indonesia, BERNAMA news agency, Antara news agency, Al Mayadeen. Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, Young Journalists information portal and the festivals  FotoistanbulKOLGA TBILISI PHOTOPhotoVisa.

