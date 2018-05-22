Register
12:26 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    At the exhibition of Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest finalists' works at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography in Moscow

    2018 Andrei Stenin Contest Shortlist Announced

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Press Info
    Get short URL
    110

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has published the shortlist for 2018.The jury of representatives from major international news agencies such as AFP (France), Anadolu Ajansi (Turkey) and Notimex (Mexico) as well as outstanding photographers and photo editors known around the world, have selected the best works from 6,000 entries.

    Among this year’s contestants there are young photographers from 77 countries, which is more than last year. The number of entries from foreign countries has doubled compared to the previous contest.

    Winners represent 14 countries, including photographers from Russia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belarus, Kenya and South Africa. Russia, Iran and Belarus lead in the number of entries, followed by India, Israel, Spain and South Africa.

    The topics covered by the 2018 contest demonstrate the variety and diversity of the world and encompass the signature issues of the current reality, from the almost Biblical beauty of limestone mines in Upper Egypt to the video clip style coverage of the post-election turmoil in Kenya in the fall of 2017; from the folk scenes from the daily life of Nenets nomads in the Arctic to fiery reports from tennis battles at the 2017 French Open.

    Curator of the contest and Head of Rossiya Segodnya Photo Projects Oksana Oleinik commented on this year’s winners:

    “Clearly, this year, the contest has not only made another breakthrough in the number of contestants and entries (which has already become a good tradition). There is a breakthrough in the quality of work as well. Young participants are growing as professionals.  All the winning works indicate the photographers’ extraordinary perspectives of the events and the skill to tell a remarkable story using catchy visual means, the maturity of thinking and great professionalism. Winners’ cameras do not simply record the reality in its vividness and dynamics but also manage to show the cause and effect, strip it down to photographic codes. Congratulations to the new winners and good luck in their future creative career.”

    Jury President, Visual News Editor-in-Chief for Anadolu Agency (Turkey) Ahmet Sel: “This contest is important because it helps young photographers to kick-start their career and is a great leap forward. Young photographers have an extremely sharp eye; they can show something we simply don’t notice as we go on with our lives. We discovered true masterpieces among the collection of works this year. I want to take this opportunity and wish good luck to all the young photographers participating in the Stenin Contest.”

    The prizes will be announced on August 6 at stenincontest.com. The award ceremony will take place in the fall followed by an exhibition of the winning works in Moscow.

    About the contest:

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

    The contest’s general information partners include: the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel,  news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), news agency ANA, TeleSUR international informative multiplatform, China Daily web-site, Frontline magazine, The Philippine News Agency, AlYoum AlSabee, The Paper, Radio Republik Indonesia, BERNAMA news agency, Antara news agency, Al Mayadeen. Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, Young Journalists information portal and the festivals  FotoistanbulKOLGA TBILISI PHOTOPhotoVisa.

    Related:

    Rossiya Segodnya Opens Submission Period for Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest Exhibition Kicks Off in Johannesburg
    African Leg of Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Tour Begins in Cape Town
    Tags:
    Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, Andrei Stenin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Russian Trace
    If You Can't Beat 'Em - Join 'Em
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse