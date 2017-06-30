Good Morning, America! Radio Sputnik Goes Live in FM in Washington DC

Register
    Seeking to bring the latest exclusive stories and exciting news and talk shows to the American audience, Sputnik Radio proudly announces that it has launched in Washington DC on the FM bandwidth.

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya
    © Sputnik/
    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Hopes for Normalization of Russia-West Relations in Coming Years
    Sputnik Radio begins broadcasting in Washington DC on the FM bandwidth, bringing its programming to FM listeners across the metropolitan area for the very first time.

    Sputnik Radio broadcasts, ranging from news programs to talk shows and financial analysis, are now available on 105.5 FM, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

    Mindia Gavasheli, editor-in-chief of the Sputnik Bureau in Washington DC, said that he’s glad to finally make the Sputnik Radio broadcasts available to listeners in DC so that they can form their own opinion instead of relying on rumors and stories spread by certain media outlets.

    "We’re glad to finally be able to directly address our listeners in Washington. During the last few months Sputnik Radio has become the target of constant attacks in the US corporate media. And often the people who wrote or spoke about us didn’t even bother to listen to our broadcasts first. Now however, Washington residents will get the opportunity to listen to us and not just to what is being said about us, and I believe that the difference will become apparent to them. We hope that our entrance onto the Washington market is just the first step, and will strive to ensure that more and more people are able to hear our broadcasts instead of rumors about them," he said.

    The radio broadcasts now available to the DC audience include the popular Fault Lines with Nixon and Stranahan talk show that cover today’s most interesting and pressing political issues; along with the Brave New World and Level Talk information and analytical programs, amongst a host of others.

    Sputnik (sputniknews.com) is an international news agency and radio station with multimedia information hubs all over the world. Sputnik hosts websites in over 30 languages, mobile apps and social media pages, along with analogue and digital radio broadcasting. The Sputnik newswire is released 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

