Sputnik News Agency, Shanghai United Media Group Sign Cooperation Agreement

SHANGHAI (Sputnik) — The sides agreed to exchange information in English and work on strengthening cooperation between Russia and China in the information sphere.

"The cooperation between the Shanghai United Media Group and Sputnik news agency and radio is very successful. I hope that the signing of the agreement will serve as a basis for fruitful cooperation in various fields, including mutual visits and exchange of content," SUMG president Qiu Xin said.

Speaking at the forum, Sergey Kochetkov, the first deputy editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which Sputnik is the part of, shared the successful experience of Sputnik work in the Chinese media market.

"The media forum of the BRICS countries has proven to be an effective platform for dialogue between leading media groups of the alliance. I am sure that it is possible to create a common information space in the framework of the BRICS bloc only by joint efforts," Kochetkov said.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest Shortlist Announced

Besides, Kochetkov noted the SUMG support of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest.

The international photo contest was first organized in December 2014 in memory of Stenin who was killed in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014, when the car he was driving while on an editorial assignment was shot at and burned on a highway.

Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as analog and digital radio, mobile apps and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, run around the clock in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

SUMG was established in 2013 and is one of China's largest media groups specializing in print media and online media. Among the most famous SUMG brands, there are Jiefang Daily, Wenhui Press Group and Xinmin Evening News papers as well as The Paper online media portal.