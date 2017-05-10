Register
12:57 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Sputnik

    Sputnik Responds to Exclusion From Holyrood Discussion

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Press Info
    Get short URL
    0 89 0 0

    Sputnik has filed a letter of complaint with the Scottish Parliament authorities following a decision by the Cross-Party Group on Russia to exclude Sputnik from a discussion in which it was one of the topics.

    EDINBURGH, May 9, 2017, Sputnik Press Office — The event, entitled "Loaded Words: A Discussion of Contemporary Russian Propaganda," described Sputnik as "propaganda" without offering the organization the opportunity to respond.

    A Scottish Saltire (C) flies between a Union flag (L) and a European Union (EU) flag in front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Oli Scarff
    'Loaded Words' From Holyrood: MSPs Discuss 'Major Russian Propaganda Agency'
    Sputnik staff, including journalists, management, and representatives of the press office made multiple attempts to engage with the group and repeatedly offered to send a speaker to the panel, which is populated by figures known to be hostile to Sputnik. However, each attempt to get involved in the discussion was met with either no response or direct denial. As a result, the international media organization has submitted a letter to the Scottish Parliament Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee as well as to the convener of the group.

    An excerpt from the letter read: "We as an organization believe this accusation to be unfair, without merit or justification, and certainly not befitting of such a prestigious organization as a Cross-Party Group of the Scottish Parliament. The international media and political scene is fractured enough, without groups such as this throwing around baseless accusations."

    Commenting, Sputnik UK Editor Nikolai Gorshkov said: "The Scottish Parliament was founded on ideas of openness and debate. This is even reflected in the design of the building. Denying any media access to parliamentary business would contravene these principles, and to deny Sputnik's request to participate in this event, which specifically mentions us, is even more scandalous and is highly hypocritical. Such actions make the organizer's, and by extension the Parliament's, commitment to freedom of the press highly suspect."

    Sputnik UK (www.sputniknews.com) is a media agency and broadcast organization with offices in Edinburgh and London. In accordance with the Sputnik International mission statement of 'telling the untold,' Sputnik UK covers the stories that the mainstream media does not, and provides a platform for voices that are usually ignored. Sputnik UK produces high-quality professional programs such as its daily current affairs news show World in Focus, debate programs such as Hard Facts and Level Talk, and the philosophical show Brave New World, as well as compelling online news coverage on its website.

    Notes to Editors:

    A Sputnik editorial on this topic has been published here: https://sputniknews.com/europe/201705091053410675-scotland-holyrood-russian-propaganda/.

    For further inquiries, please contact the Sputnik UK Press Office.

    Related:

    'Dangerous Precedent': UK Lawmaker Blasts Parliament Report on Sputnik, RT
    No Proof of 'Fake News' in UK Parliament Report on Sputnik
    Tags:
    Holyrood, Sputnik, United Kingdom, Edinburgh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Canada Poll Comic
    Giving America the Cold Shoulder
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok