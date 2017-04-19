Beijing, April 19, Sputnik Press-Office — The parties will exchange news and analytics in Chinese and English to provide their readers with a fuller picture of the Russian and Chinese domestic and international agenda. This will be Sputnik’s eighth contract in the Chinese media market. Earlier, the agency established information exchanges with several other large media outlets, including Xinhua, China Radio International, and China Daily.

The signing ceremony took place in Beijing. The agreement was signed by Global Times Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Meng Yuhong, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Russian media organization, Yelena Chepurnykh.

Sputnik Begins Cooperation With China's Global Times Online © Photo: Global Times

“The Chinese audience is already familiar with Sputnik. The Sputnik China website was launched in 2014 and it also broadcasts radio programs. Sputnik is gaining popularity on Weibo, with some 9 million subscribers. Global Times Online will help Sputnik expand the Chinese component of the global news scene which we now cover internationally in over 30 languages,” Yelena Chepurnykh said.

Global Times Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Meng Yuhong, added: “The Global Times newspaper and portal and Sputnik agreed to cooperate and exchange news content. The partnership will have a positive impact on enhancing the affinity between the two nations and on the development of the major Russian and Chinese media. Thanks to cooperation with Sputnik, Global Times will be able to more promptly and accurately provide its readers with diverse information about events around the world. At the same time, we will promote China’s and Russia’s interests and perspectives on the major international events among the global community.”

Sputnik (sputniknews.com) is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analog and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

Global Times Online (huanqiu.com) is a joint project by the Renminwang Internet news portal and Global Times newspaper. Launched in November 2007, the website has become an officially approved high-level news portal and bureau of China’s State Council. The website is a platform for the Chinese public to follow global events and exchange information. For many years, Global Times Online has been an influential media platform producing original content. The Global Times Online network covers the entire world and promptly broadcasts the country’s view of various international issues. The website has also been a leader among Chinese news portals.