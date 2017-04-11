Register
    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

    Most Europeans Expect World to Become Less Safe With Trump as US President

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    0 14650

    Most respondents in Germany (72%), France (64%), Brazil (60%), Great Britain (55%) and Turkey (52%) believe that after Donald Trump’s election as US president, the world will become less secure, a recent Sputnik.Polls survey showed.

    Moscow, April 11, Sputnik Press-Office — The same opinion is shared by 49% of Italians and 45% of US residents. The Sputnik.Polls survey was conducted by TNS Global for the Sputnik news agency and radio.

    Will the world be more or less secure with President Trump?
    © Sputnik/
    Will the world be more or less secure with President Trump?

    The survey was conducted by TNS Global, between February 16-22, 2017. The survey was conducted via an online methodology and interviewed a total of 7,148 respondents across 7 countries. Countries and respective sample size per country: France (1,004 people aged 16-64), Germany (1,014 people aged 16-64), Italy (1,050 people aged 16-54, Great Britain (1,037 people aged 16-64), the United States (1,027 people aged 18-64), Brazil (1,010 people aged 16-54) and Turkey (1,006 people aged 16-54). The survey is designed to be nationally representative within age, gender and region interviewed. The maximum sampling error by country is +/- 3.1%, with a confidence level of 95%.

    About the Sputnik.Polls Project

    The international public opinion project was created in January 2015, in partnership with leading research companies such as Populus, IFOP, and forsa. The project organizes regular surveys in the United States and Europe on the most sensitive social and political issues.

    Sputnik (sputniknews.com) is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

    See other Sputnik.Polls surveys: http://sputniknews.com/trend/sputnik_polls_2016/.

    Tags:
    poll, Donald Trump, United States
