Sputnik Begins Cooperation With Italy's Agenzia Nova

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —According to the agreement, the parties will exchange information about events in Russia and Italy, provide extensive support to journalists from both organisations and facilitate the development of an information dialogue between the two countries.

The plans call for the implementation of joint media projects aimed at bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together.

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov Mexican Press Club Names Sputnik Best Information Agency

Sputnik Senior Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Sergei Kochetkov, said: “This cooperation will allow our countries build closer ties and develop Sputnik resources in Italy.”

Agenzia Nova CEO, Fabio Squillante, added: “The signing of the agreement will help to expand the international network of Agenzia Nova and strengthen its presence in Eastern Europe, which is important for Italian companies and state institutions.”

Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

Agenzia Nova is an Italian news agency founded in 2001. Agenzia Nova is the leading Italian news agency in terms of the number of news on international policy and economy. The news service of Agenzia Nova offers over 500 news items daily. Based in Rome, the agency has 12 information hubs in Europe, Africa, and Asia and also maintains correspondent and partner relations with about 20 organizations.