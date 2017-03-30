Mexican Press Club Names Sputnik Best Information Agency

MEXICO (Sputnik) — The jury praised Sputnik for "professionalism in treating information, tracking topics, accuracy in working with sources and a wide range of online products." This year's Mexican Press Club's Prize competition is the 46th in its history. The official awards ceremony will be held in Mexico City on March 30.

The Mexican Press Club's official materials noted that, "The jury unanimously agreed to award the international journalism prize in the Information Agency category to Sputnik International Information Agency."

The Mexican Press Club's Prize was established in 1952. Like the club, it is not connected to any government agencies or businesses. In previous years, the prize have gone to such media outlets as the Notimex News Agency, La Jornada newspaper, journalists from Reuters, etc.

