Sputnik Photo Correspondent Wins Istanbul Photo Awards

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) — This is the second recognition for Alexei in this prestigious competition. This time, Alexei Filippov was awarded second place in Story Sports.

The jury consisted of leading industry professionals including Getty Images sports photographer, Cameron Spencer, AFP Photo Business Development Director, Michel Scotto, National Geographic Director of Photography, Sarah Leen, and photojournalist, winner, and jury member of World Press Photo, Yury Kozyrev. The contest received 25,000 entries in the News and Sports categories. The winning photographs will be displayed in exhibitions around the world.

Alexei Filippov’s series, “At Your Fingertips”, was made during the 31st Summer Olympics in Brazil in 2016. The photos feature Isabela Onyshko (Canada) performing a beam routine during the finals in women’s artistic gymnastics, Eleftherios Petrounias (Greece) warming up before the men’s still rings competition and Alexander Naddour (United States) who won bronze in the men’s pommel horse exercises, among others.

Istanbul Photo Awards is an annual international contest of news and sports photography organized by Anadolu Agency.

