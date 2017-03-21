Sputnik Launches Partnership With Cuba’s Prensa Latina News Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The ceremony of signing the agreement took place in the headquarters of Prensa Latina, located in Cuba’s capital of Havana.

"Signing the agreement with Prensa Latina is an important step for Sputnik in Latin America. Prensa Latina is the biggest Cuba’s media and one of the most influential information agencies of the region with a strong team and great technical capabilities. The agreement will allow the agencies exchanging information materials and develop joint radio broadcasting, which is especially important to us taking into account local particularities," Sputnik Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergei Kochetkov said.

Prensa Latina’s Commercial Vice President Edilberto Mendez pointed out that the agreement was a result of long-term cooperation and the first step towards implementation of future projects as part of an exchange of technologies and experience.

Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, are updated 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

Prensa Latina is the biggest information agency in Cuba, founded in 1959. Prensa Latina issues over 400 pieces of news every day in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian and Turkish languages. The agency also produces over 30 periodicals, multimedia, photo and video products, and issues 26 programs on various topics every day.