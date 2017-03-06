Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Admission Deadline Announced

In order to enroll in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, aspiring photographers have to submit their works at stenincontest.com. Participants from over 40 countries, including Russia, have already entered the competition, submitting some 1,000 works.

The prize fund amounts to over $15,000, with the Grand Prix winner receiving around $8,000, depending on the exchange rate issued by the Bank of Russia on March 6.

Alexander Shtol, Director of Rossiya Segodnya's Integrated Directorate of Photography, explained that winning this contest may become an important step in a photographer's career. "The Stenin contest allows photographers to enter the world of big journalism and present their works to the professional community. We proudly follow the fates of our winners: Yelena Anosova (2015 Grand Prix) won the 'photo Oscar' at this year's World Press Photo, and the 2016 Grand Prix winner, Italian photographer Danilo Di Meo, has already held several personal exhibitions."

The 2017 contest will include four categories: Top News, Sports, My Planet and Portrait: A Hero of Our Time. The jury will award prizes to the top three contestants in each category and then award the best photographer with the Grand Prix.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Announces Jury for 2017

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest aims to support young photographers and to draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism in today’s world. It is a platform for young photographers — talented, sensitive and open to all things new — who draw our attention to the people and events around us.

The contest's 2017 international media partners include Al Mayadeen TV, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) and ICRC.

The general media partners of the contest include the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel, news website KP.ru, news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners of the contest include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), Xinhua news agency, ANDES news agency, news agency ANA and Al Mayadeen TV channel. Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, Bleek Magazine, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, School of Visual Arts, the Young Journalists information portal and the festivals PhotoVisa and Uglich Photo Parade.