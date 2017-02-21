Sputnik, Voice of Vietnam Broadcaster Sign Cooperation Agreement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The parties agreed to develop a bilateral professional relationship in information to strengthen cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi and had already started sharing text materials and would share radio news and programs in the near future.

"Sputnik is honored to cooperate with one of Vietnam’s leading media outlets. We have the same goal – to give our audiences broader access to professional, quality, and up to date information about developments in Russia and the Southeast Asian nations," Anton Anisimov, the head of Sputnik International Broadcasting, said.

According to the statement, Voice of Vietnam President Nguyen The Ky said that the accord was a sign of "a lasting friendship" between the news outlets of the two states and gave an opportunity to learn more about the culture, history and current developments in the two states that would strengthen ties between the nations.

Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as analog and digital radio, mobile apps and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, run around the clock in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese. The multimedia portal Sputnik Vietnam is one of Sputnik’s resources broadcasting in East and Southeast Asian languages, including Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

The Voice of Vietnam is a national media holding comprising several radio channels, the Voice of Vietnam newspaper, online resources, a television channel, a news centre, a radio broadcasting technology centre, two radio and television schools, one advertising and radio services centre (VOVas), and the Export-Import Company Information Equipment Supplies (Emico).