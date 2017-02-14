UNESCO Praises Sputnik Radio Marathon

EDINBURGH (Spuntik) — During the 24-hour marathon, Sputnik hosts spoke with experts about the role of radio broadcasting in the age of social media.
Participants included media analysts and other specialists from the United Kingdom, the United States, Uruguay, Syria, Iraq, China, Lebanon, France, and Russia.
The marathon ended with a live broadcast from the Sputnik France studio, where speakers included Richard Labeviere, RFI former editor-in-chief, Lea Nacache, assistant project officer for the Freedom of Expression and Media Development office at UNESCO’s Communication and Information Sector, and Francois-Bernard Huyghe, an information and communication sciences researcher at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS).
“Your well-developed network is very interesting, as [is its] multilingualism. In terms of helping humanity, I would say that we are talking about increasing access to information, about multilingualism, and about keeping isolated communities informed. At the same time, you must take into account and respect every region’s and every area’s unique culture,” Lea Nacache said.
Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as via analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires are available by subscription, 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.
All comments
Show new comments (0)