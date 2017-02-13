Register
15:46 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Sputnik

    Sputnik Photojournalist Wins Major Photography Competition

    © Sputnik/
    Press Info
    Get short URL
    0 16 0 0

    Valery Melnikov, photo correspondent at Sputnik news agency and radio, and winner of many international photojournalism contests, has won in the Urban Life category of the Life Framer international modern photography competition.

    MOSCOW, February 9, Sputnik Press-Office — Shot in January 2013, his photo winning entry is of children from the La Piedrita community playing street basketball in Caracas, Venezuela. The winning photos will be displayed in New York, Rome, London, and Tokyo. Life Framer is a competition for open to both professional photographers and amateurs. The goal of the competition is to discover talented photographers and present them to the world.

    Valery Melnikov's award-winning photo of children from the La Piedrita community playing street basketball in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov
    Valery Melnikov's award-winning photo of children from the La Piedrita community playing street basketball in Caracas, Venezuela

    Valery Melnikov's photograph showing residents of the village of Lugansk fleeing from an airstrike by the Ukrainian armed forces
    © Sputnik/ Valey Melnikov
    Sputnik Wins Magnum Photography Awards
    Valery has also won various prestigious photojournalistic awards in his career. His photos have been selected for many shortlists and have won numerous international and Russian photo competitions. These include the Pictures of the Year International 2016, Sony WAP 2015, Days Japan International Photo Journalism Award 2015, China International Press Photo Contest 2013, 2014, and 2015, the Vilnius Photo Circle 2015, Professional Photographer of the Year 2014, KOLGA TBILISI PHOTO 2015, and the Silver Camera 2013 among others.

    Life Framer is an award designed to source and showcase outstanding photography from amateur, emerging and established photographers. Life Framer display the winners of the competition to the world on the website, and at the end of the cycle in a London, Paris and Los Angeles. The overall theme is "Life"; All-encompassing and all-defining.

    Underground
    © Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov
    Sputnik Photojournalist Wins Bourse du Talent
    Sputnik Images is the photo bank of the Sputnik International News Agency and Radio with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites, analogue and digital radio broadcasting, mobile apps, and social media accounts. Sputnik newswires operate 24 hours a day in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

    Sputnik has websites in over 30 languages, including English, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Polish, Portuguese, Serbian, Turkish, and French. Sputnik websites offer a variety of content which ranges from infographics, videos and photo reports to online broadcasts and polls. Besides the latest news, Sputnik also publishes analytics and exclusive interviews.

    Related:

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Sputnik Photo Reporter Opens Show in Innsbruck
    Tags:
    photojournalist, Photography, photo contest, Valery Melnikov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Godiva
    Fear From Within: Dead-Eyed Dolls by Japanese Artist Reveal Human Inner Darkness
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok