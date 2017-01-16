Sputnik Launches High-Tech Radio Studio in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) — The first show is a new Sputnik Mundo one-hour daily radio program called "En Orbita," which is expected to bring to the audience the most important international news featuring newsmakers and experts, and which will be hosted by two experienced local journalists — Federico Gyurkovits and Alejandra Patrone, the statement said.

"We are very pleased to begin the transmission of our radio program in Montevideo. We want to present the main international and regional news to our audiences, through the voices of newsmakers and analysts. As our main slogan says, we are about ‘Telling the untold’. We want to help to build multipolar communications in a multipolar world," Patricia Lee Wynne, Sputnik Mundo editor in chief in Montevideo, said.

According to the statement, the program is divided into five segments, the first of which includes a daily news review, while in the second one, dubbed Telescopio, analysts discuss the most relevant topics. The third — "Zona Violeta" — covers lifestyle, health, and culture news, while "Big Bang" focuses on science and innovation and "Contante y Sonante" — on economics.

