13:03 GMT +316 January 2017
    Radio Sputnik’s evening program has received an award from the Turkish Journalists' Association “For Advances in Journalism.”

    Radio Sputnik Arabic Goes on Air in Lebanon

    © Sputnik/
    The Sputnik Arabic radio went on air in Lebanon where it is broadcasting its social and political shows on the nation’s main political radio station, Voice of Lebanon.

    CAIRO (Sputnik) — Sputnik Arabic will be airing its news bulletins and a program on current events in Lebanon, the Window on Lebanon, for two hours a day from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Beirut time.

    "We are very excited about working with Voice of Lebanon… This partnership will enable us to reach a wider base of Sputnik Arabic followers who are looking for news and facts without spin," Sputnik Arabic’s Chief Editor Darin Ahmatova said.

    Ahmatova said the Arab-language radio would seek partnerships with media in other Arab countries to "serve all the residents of the Arab world."

    Sputnik
    © Sputnik/
    West Sees Sputnik, RT Reports on Syria as 'Obstacles' to Russia's Demonization
    In his turn, Imad Khazen, who chairs the Modern Company for Media, the owner of Voice of Lebanon, said this partnership "will certainly benefit Voice of Lebanon listeners" thanks to Sputnik Arabic’s "interesting programs and up-to-date news bulletins."

    Sputnik Arabic already broadcasts in Iraq through Al Rasheed, a prominent radio station. In Syria, its programs are aired via Sham FM.

    Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as analog and digital radio available in over 80 cities in the world, mobile apps and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, run around the clock in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

    Tags:
    Sputnik, Radio Sputnik, Lebanon
