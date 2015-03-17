Register
17:07 GMT +312 March 2018
    Photojournalist Andrei Stenin

    Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Unites Photographers From 25 Countries

    The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency already received more than 800 photos from 25 countries for the photo contest intended to remember work of Andrei Stenin, a Russian photojournalist killed while covering the events in eastern Ukraine.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Over 800 photos from 25 countries have been submitted to the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest with just one month left till the entry deadline.

    The contest, named after a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist who was killed while covering the events in eastern Ukraine, was organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency under the aegis of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO.

    It was launched last December and is intended to raise awareness about the challenges of photojournalism and support younger photographers.

    Photos can be submitted on the contest site, stenincontest.ru until April 15.

    Photos have been submitted from the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Greece, India, Iran, Russia, Bangladesh, Peru, Venezuela, Vietnam and Indonesia. The theme of the photos has changed in the first three weeks of March – photos in the Everyday Life category have topped submissions for the first time since the start of the contest. About half of the photos depict genre scenes of urban life, nature, portraits of children and adults against a city backdrop, and even daily life in the tundra.

    “Increasing the participation of foreign photographers in the contest is important,” Head of Rossiya Segodnya’s Photo Department Alexander Shtol, who is in charge of the contest, said.

    “There are no political or national borders for documentary photography. The example of Andrei Stenin, a master who brilliantly fulfilled his professional duty, shows that colleagues from all over the world may reach the acme of perfection. I am glad that our contest helps young photo reporters to upgrade their professional skills,” he added.

    Stenin went missing on August 5, 2014 in eastern Ukraine while on an editorial assignment. In September 2014, investigators confirmed that the photojournalist died near Donetsk

    He was awarded the Russian Order of Courage posthumously for bravery and heroism in the performance of his professional duties.

