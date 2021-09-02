Register
20:34 GMT02 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cannabis plant

    Breaking Bad: Eswatini Grandmothers Resort to Growing Cannabis to Feed Their Orphaned Grandchildren

    © CC BY 2.0 / Cannabis Urlaub
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082442380_0:278:1501:1121_1200x675_80_0_0_03b628978bde040f94a6d180ade69296.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202109021083782114-breaking-bad-eswatini-grandmothers-resort-to-growing-cannabis-to-feed-their-orphaned-grandchildren/

    Many senior residents of the African kingdom have found themselves having to take care of their grandchildren who have been orphaned by the local HIV epidemic, which still ravages the country.

    Many grandmothers in Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) don't have the luxury of enjoying a peaceful retirement and instead have employed themselves in trades they hadn't ever worked in before, such as the drug trade, The Guardian has revealed in a report.

    These elderly women are growing marijuana, or "Swazi gold" as it is known locally because it is the only way they can make a living for themselves and their grandchildren, who lost their parents to the local HIV epidemic. According to one of the women interviewed by The Guardian, 59-year-old Manguya, most of them had little choice in this situation.

    "I have been in this marijuana business for 11 years […] Poverty led me into this business. There are no jobs. These children need to go to school but there is no help at all from government. I have to commit crime, farming weed, to ensure I take care of them", Manguya said.

    She is one of the 23.7% of local women who remain unemployed in the country, whose GDP declined by 3.3% last year alone. Some of these women chose other illicit trades to survive – from smuggling alcohol to resorting to sex work.

    Manguya is raising seven children on her own, who like 150,000 others, were orphaned after HIV claimed the lives of their parents. And this task is not easy. Local weed growers sell their product for a fraction of the street cost according to The Guardian – around 10 rand or $0.69 per gram. Sometimes the clients, most of whom live in South Africa, refuse to pay even this price, forcing the elderly drug dealers to sell for cheaper or find new clients.

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during an event outside Union Station June 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Ocasio-Cortez, joined by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), called for increased federal funding for high speed-rail in the infrastructure package being discussed on Capitol Hill.
    © AFP 2021 / WIN MCNAMEE
    AOC Blasted Online After Calling US Cannabis Ban 'Instrument of Racist and Colonial Policy'

    The drug dealing grandmothers also face other risks. They can be robbed (or worse) by South African drug dealers or they can end up in the crosshairs of the Eswatini authorities. While some policemen may accept bribes, others confiscate their harvest instead as the women are returning from their "gardens of Eden" – little patches of land hidden in nearby mountain forests, The Guardian claims.

    The reason so many women have to resort to drug making and illegal trades in Eswatini is due to the country's stagnating economy. According to the latest data, 24% of the population are unemployed and over a half suffer from poverty. While the state has managed to attract some foreign investment, including in the legal growth of medical cannabis, it has not been able to develop and diversify domestic production and the economy.

    Related:

    Prince Harry & Meghan's Neighbours Complain About Huge Cannabis Factory Nearby But Royals Are Silent
    Potent Cannabis May Be Related to 'Screaming & Vomiting' Condition Reported in US
    Apple Lifts Ban on Marijuana Delivery Apps as Three US States Legalize Cannabis
    Is It 'Nice'? Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Sues Cannabis Firm For Using Borat in Ads
    AOC Blasted Online After Calling US Cannabis Ban 'Instrument of Racist and Colonial Policy'
    Tags:
    Swaziland, Africa, cannabis, drug trade, poverty
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse