Register
00:36 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rare-earth oxides

    Burundi Stands Up to Foreign Mining Firms, Bans Rare Earth Exports Without Better Profit-Sharing

    © CC0
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1200x675_80_0_0_35c2d7ae621404fec4f8532a69527def.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202107271083467254-burundi-stands-up-to-foreign-mining-firms-bans-rare-earth-exports-without-better-profit-sharing/

    A former German-Belgian colony, Burundi has remained poor long after independence thanks to decades of civil war along ethnic lines drawn and amplified to ease colonial rule and unequal extraction arrangements signed with multinational corporations.

    Burundi’s government has clamped down on what it says are unfair deals with foreign mining companies, blocking exports of high-demand rare earth metals until profits from the operation are more equitably shared with the impoverished country.

    "The state, which owns the soil and minerals, is not making a profit as it should,” Ibrahim Uwizeye, Burundi’s Minister of Water, Energy and Minerals, said to a group of mining firms doing business in the country in a recent letter that was recently viewed by AFP.

    Describing the agreements as “unbalanced,” Uwizeye wrote, "We want to renegotiate all these agreements for the benefit of the people, because these minerals must be used to finance the development of the country.”

    Uwizeye further told Xinhua News Agency that he had previously asked the companies in April to stop exporting minerals; now he’s asked them to stop mining altogether until the issue of profits is settled.

    "I have invited owners of mining companies to renegotiate new terms that benefit them and the people of Burundi," he told the Chinese news service, emphasizing he expects “equal sharing” of the central African country’s wealth.

    "We want to renegotiate all these agreements for the benefit of Burundian people who look to these minerals to finance the development of the country," Uwizeye told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency in a separate interview.

    Mining Offers Big Hopes, Small Cuts

    According to Anadolu, Burundi expects to make just $1.5 million from mining in fiscal year 2021.

    While mining doesn’t form a major part of Burundi’s economic activity, it is a majority of the country’s exports and its largest source of foreign currency. In 2019, nearly half the country’s exports were of gold, to the tune of $137 million. More recently, rare earth metal mining has become a major potential source of wealth.

    A 10-year development plan unveiled in 2017 hoped to expand mining operations by as much as 47%, which would fuel economic growth of up to 10.7%.

    The only operating mine in Africa for rare earth metals, a group of 17 reactive metals and useful metals often found together, is the Garaka project in western Burundi, operated by Rainbow Rare Earths, a firm listed in the United Kingdom.

    In 2015, Rainbow was granted a 25-year mining license on a 39-square-kilometer plot of land; the Burundian government owns 10% of the company. It began exporting rare earths in late 2017 and in 2018, exported 1,000 metric tons of rare earth oxides, making it the ninth largest exporter in the world that year, according to the US Geological Survey.

    Rare earths aren’t rare in the Earth’s crust, but their expensive and toxic processing makes them highly prized. They’re used in everything from making powerful magnets to the catalytic converters in automobiles and, perhaps most essentially, the manufacturing of electronics.

    Burundi’s rare earth deposits are said by Rainbow to be some of the world’s highest-quality deposits, particularly due to the near-absence of uranium in the ores, which greatly increases the safety of processing and decreases its cost.

    Another company, African Mining Burundi Ltd., was granted a license to mine gold at nine sites in Burundi in 2018, and the government obtained a 15% stake in the company, Bloomberg reported at the time.

    Trade War Fuels Investment

    As the trade war between the US and China heated up in 2019, China’s production of rare earths became a pawn in the struggle, and Beijing threatened to cut off its supply to the world. That year, the country produced 120,000 tons of rare earths, nearly 80% of the world total. The crunch sent the US looking for other sources, and the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) began investing in mines outside China, including Rainbow and its operation at Garaka.

    In October 2020, the DLA put $25 million into TechMet, a Dublin-based firm that began a £3 million partnership with Rainbow in 2018 to develop a rare earths processing facility outside Africa, likely in the United States, according to the Financial Times.

    TechMet, in turn, was founded in 2017 by Brian Menell, a former executive from the South African diamond mining near-monopoly De Beers and holding conglomerate Anglovaal. It also operates a tin and tungsten mine in Rwanda, a lithium-ion battery project in Canada, and is developing a nickel and cobalt mine in Brazil.

    Smelling blood in the water, Rainbow’s CEO, George Bennett, told The Africa Report in 2019 that he anticipated the Garaka site could produce 10,000 tons of rare earths for 10 years - although he told the Financial Times it might be 20,000 tons, equivalent to the national output of rare earths by Australia, the world’s second-largest producer. 

    Related:

    US Military Reportedly Wants to Pump Money Into Domestic Rare Earths Plant for Arms Production
    Von der Leyen Says EU Must Wean Off Over-Reliance on Rare Earth Elements From China
    Burundi's Court Says President-Elect Should Be Sworn in Following Nkurunziza's Death
    Tags:
    multinationals, rare-earth metals, gold mining, mining, Burundi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse