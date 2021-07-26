Tunisian Army Surrounds Parliament Building as Protesters Attack Offices of Islamist Party - Reports

The Tunisian president also decided to suspend immunity for all members of parliament.
According to Mosaique FM, soldiers were deployed to the area in front of the parliament building as well as that of Tunisian state television in Tunis after Saied’s announcement.
Earlier on Sunday, protests were held in a number of Tunisian cities with demonstrators demanding that the government step down. Some offices of the Ennahda party, headed by Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, were attacked.
And another : pic.twitter.com/EPf0u18Bcm— Francesca Ebel (@FrancescaEbel) July 26, 2021
People cheer as #Tunisia military takes control of the capital and surrounded the parliament headquarters as Ennahda lawmakers tried to make their way into the premises. 🇹🇳🇹🇳🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/V2dkol0Bjh— African Narratives (@AfricanNarrati2) July 25, 2021
Saied also banned Ghannouchi and 64 lawmakers from leaving the country, Tunisie Numerique reports citing an anonymous source.
Mosaique FM reported that protesters continued to attack Ennahda offices after Saied’s announcement and that several of the party’s headquarters had been set on fire.
In Gafsa (like in other regions in #Tunisia ), celebrations included breaking into Ennahdha’s office, lighting up a huge fire in front of it, and burning some of what was found inside. 90% of people there were not wearing masks, similarly to the demonstration this morning pic.twitter.com/Zgssqkc0pF— Nesrine Mbarek (@MbarekNesrine_) July 25, 2021
الأجواء في شارع الحبيب بورقيبة بعيد قرارات رئيس الجمهورية.. #تونس pic.twitter.com/30nuHHi5YD— Radio Mosaïque FM 📻 (@RadioMosaiqueFM) July 25, 2021
It's 1:50AM in #Tunisia, the National Television is covering Saied's visit to the Bourguiba Avenue. It seems that he's heading to the Ministry of Interior.— Mohamed-Dhia Hammami - محمد ضياء الهمامي (@MedDhiaH) July 26, 2021
Supporters: "Bil rūh, bil dam nefdīk yā ra'īs". pic.twitter.com/xFw2daBCFW
Ghannouchi reportedly accused the president of committing a constitutional coup and a coup against the revolution on Sunday.
