Algeria Sues Reporters Without Borders Over Defamation in Pegasus Spyware Scandal

The Pegasus scandal unfolded this week as a group of media and rights organizations exposed the spyware's developer, Israeli firm NSO Group, in doing business with government clients who may have used it to spy not on criminals and terrorists, as intended, but politicians, journalists, activists, and business people around the world.
The RSF listed Algeria among such "predator" governments.
"Algerian Ambassador to France, Mohamed Antar Daoud, has filed a complaint on behalf of the State of Algeria with the French judicial authorities against Reporters Without Borders for defamation," the statement read.
The Algerian embassy characterized the RSF accusations as "slanderous" and "false," denying ever having used Pegasus for spying, or even possessing it.
The Ambassador of #Algeria in France filled a lawsuit against Reporters Without Borders.— Zine Ghebouli (@GheZinou) July 23, 2021
RSF had previously stated that 🇩🇿 was a client of the NSO Group (explicit accusation of espionage).
RSF edited the statement & withdrew the “accusation” but provided no explanations.
The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, three other suspect states, have also denied their use of Pegasus. Morocco said it would lodge a defamation complaint in Paris.
