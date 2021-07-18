Video: Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 13, Injures 31 in Southwestern Kenya, Reports Suggest

The incident took place in the city of Malanga on Saturday night, after a fuel tanker collided with a truck carrying milk and overturned. The blast was caused when local residents started to siphon fuel from an opened compartment of the tanker.
"Out of impatience and ignorance, another resident, realising the other compartment was closed and delaying them, opened it to enable them siphon very fast before the police could arrive. In the process, it caused a spark and it blew up," Gem Constituency Officer Commanding Police Division Mosero Chacha said, as quoted by the Kenyan newspaper.
The injured people were taken to hospitals for the treatment of burns.
July 18, 2021
July 18, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)