Register
10:14 GMT15 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa July 13, 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video obtained from social media

    South Africa Assures India Ongoing Arson, Looting Are Not Politically or Racially Motivated

    © REUTERS / SIBONELO ZUNGU
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382672_8:0:3584:2011_1200x675_80_0_0_5a00e7d7d87066f63752ca5d6c11b87d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202107151083389597-south-africa-assures-india-ongoing-arson-looting-are-not-politically-or-racially-motivated/

    The jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week in a corruption case has triggered massive violence across South Africa. Despite the deployment of security personnel in the streets of major cities, incidents of violence have continued in several parts of the country, including in suburbs dominated by ethnic Indians.

    Amid rising cases of vandalism and looting in South Africa, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar called his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor to receive an update on the safety of Indians and South Africans of Indian descent in the violence-stricken country.

    Government sources in New Delhi said that the South African side had assured that their government is doing its utmost to enforce law and order and asserted that an early restoration of normalcy and peace was its overriding priority. “They expected the situation to improve soon”, sources underlined.

    “The South African side conveyed that opportunistic elements were taking advantage of the situation to engage in looting and violence. They emphasised that the ongoing events were criminal in nature and not political or racially motivated”, Indian officials said.

    Arson and looting engulfed South Africa after Jacob Zuma, who served as the country's president between 2009 and 2018, turned himself in to the police on 7 July to serve a 15-month jail term ordered by the Supreme Court for defying an order in a corruption case related to an Indian firm. Zuma’s supporters have claimed that he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by political opponents.

    ​The South African Defence Ministry has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow it to deploy 25,000 additional troops on the streets after the government registered 208 incidents of looting and vandalism on Wednesday.

    So far, 72 people have been killed while more than 1,200 people have been arrested. The government fears that people may face food and fuel shortages due to the unrest, as looting has crippled supply chains and transport links in the south-eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.

    Related:

    'Police' Caught Looting Goods as Deadly Riots in South Africa Enter Day 6 - Videos
    South Africa's Ramaphosa Consults With Party Leaders on Measures to End Unrest
    Tags:
    Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Foreign Ministry, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, violence, South Africa, Durban, Indians, corruption, Jacob Zuma
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse