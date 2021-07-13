Register
13:39 GMT13 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Looters outside a shopping centre alongside a burning barricade in Durban, South Africa, Monday July 12, 2021

    Videos: Looting by Pro-Zuma Protesters Spreads to South Africa’s Indian and White Suburbs

    © AP Photo / Andre Swart
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    327
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083376532_0:144:2709:1667_1200x675_80_0_0_bb738e7bd0e38fd1cea2bf92422916bf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202107131083376267-videos-looting-by-pro-zuma-protesters-spreads-to-south-africas-indian-and-white-suburbs/

    South Africa’s 79-year-old ex-President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to the police on 7 July to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court for refusing to appear at a corruption enquiry. Zuma is accused of favouring an Indian-origin business conglomerate, the Gupta Family, with lucrative contracts during his term in power.

    Looting and vandalism by supporters of South Africa’s jailed former President Jacob Zuma have spread to predominantly White and Indian suburbs in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, two of the country’s most populous provinces.

    Videos emerging on social media show looters, including women, making off with goods after forcibly entering shops and neighbourhoods in KwaZulu-Natal. Most of the looting videos are said to be from around Durban and Pietermaritzburg, the capital of the province.

    ​Leading daily the Mail and Guardian reported that looting continued unabated on Tuesday, more prominently around Pietermaritzburg, despite South African President Cyril Ramaphosa calling in the country’s army to back up the police to restore normalcy in the streets.

    At a press conference on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal’s premier Sihle Zikalala called on the protesters to maintain calm in view of increasing tensions between the country’s communities. Zikalala, who also hails from Zuma’s Africa National Congress (ANC), the country’s governing party, remarked that it would be good to see the ex-president released, but the “looting had to stop.”

    Zikala further justified the collective response of White and Indian communities to the looting in their neighbourhoods, saying that they had the “right to do so”, per a local media report.

    26 people have been killed in the unrest so far, Zikalala said.

    South Africa’s Police Minister Bheki Cele, meanwhile, said that 757 rioters have been arrested as of Tuesday, including 304 in KwaZulu-Natal and 453 in Gauteng.

    The governing ANC has disowned responsibility for the ongoing riots and looting, with an official spokesperson telling local media that the rioters didn’t belong to the outfit.

    Related:

    South African Court Rejects Zuma's Request to Stay Arrest Over Court Contempt, Reports Suggest
    Riots in South Africa, Protests in Cuba, and Arrests of Colombian Mercenaries in Haiti
    Video: Six Dead in South Africa as Army Moves to Suppress Pro-Zuma Protests
    Tags:
    African National Congress, Jacob Zuma, India, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse