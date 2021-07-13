Register
02:55 GMT13 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Macron Reveals Only Half of 5,000-Strong Barkhane Force Leaving Africa, Despite Claimed End of Ops

    Thomas Goisque; Wikimedia Commons
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372221_0:93:1503:939_1200x675_80_0_0_c84d5388a6a4dca79accb459323adaa6.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202107131083372333-macron-reveals-only-half-of-5000-strong-barkhane-force-leaving-africa-despite-claimed-end-of-ops/

    Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that the eight-year-long Operation Barkhane would soon come to an end. However, the highly unpopular war won’t truly be over: he revealed on Friday that only half of the 5,100 soldiers will be coming home as the rest rebase southward.

    France’s “forever war” in West Africa won’t be ending anytime soon, judging by recent comments from the French head of state.

    "We will remain committed, but to remain committed is also to adapt," Macron told reporters on Friday after a summit with leaders of the G5 Sahel nations, which include the former French colonies of Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad.

    He revealed that by the beginning of next year, 2,000 French troops will have left Africa and the remaining 2,500-3,000 soldiers will be shifted southward. The French bases in Kidel, Tessalit and Timbuktu will be closed amid the move.

    "This reconfiguration will begin in the coming weeks. In line with the shift in threat to the south, it will mean a reduction in our military footprint primarily in the north," Macron said. “There will also [be] a dimension of reassurance ... to remain permanently ready to intervene rapidly in support of partner forces,” he added, referring to air support from Niger and Chad.

    That number is significantly larger than the “several hundred forces” he said on June 10 would remain behind as part of the Takuba Task Force, fighting Islamist militias near where Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso meet.

    In mid-June, Macron announced the end of Barkhane after what he called a “coup within a coup” occurred in Mali, one of the primary battlefields of the War on Terror-style campaign. Malian Col. Assimi Goita, the mastermind behind the August 2020 coup that led to the creation of a tenuous interim government between military and civilian leaders, arrested and removed from office the president and prime minister, and subsequently promoted himself to head of state after they attempted to reduce the military’s influence over the government. In response, Macron suspended French cooperation with the Malian Army, then ended the entire Barkhane operation outright.

    The sudden end came amid a pullout of French troops from the Central African Republic, another former French colony. As Sputnik has reported, the wars are highly unpopular both in France and the countries where they are deployed, and with Macron also beginning his re-election campaign last month, it’s clear he’s concerned about public opinion.

    “France doesn’t have the vocation or the will to stay eternally in the Sahel,” Macron said Friday. “We are there because [we] were asked to be.”
    This Feb. 6, 2013, file photo shows French armoured vehicles heading towards the Niger border before making a left turn north in Gao, northern Mali.
    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    This Feb. 6, 2013, file photo shows French armoured vehicles heading towards the Niger border before making a left turn north in Gao, northern Mali.

    Barkhane began as Operation Serval, a deployment to Mali in early 2013 to halt the rapid expansion of Tuareg rebels who had capitalized on the chaos created by yet another coup, ironically carried out by military officers upset with the government’s lackadaisical approach to the Tuareg uprising.

    However, late last month, the United Nations extended its MINUSMA peacekeeping mission in Mali, maintaining its maximum deployment of 13,289 military personnel and 1,920 police, but saying it was imperative the government keep to its promised schedule for February 2022 elections.

    It’s unclear what has caused the French troop numbers to increase, since Mali is no longer participating and Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum made clear his dissatisfaction with the French deployment, but didn’t totally fault European troops for the lack of a victory.

    “We are not seeing results because at the moment, it is mostly our armies that have not been up to the task," Barzoum said. "Five thousand French troops in Mali will not fix the problems in Niger, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast or elsewhere. That is clear, and we must understand that.”

    However, in the days prior to the summit, Macron hosted Chad’s de facto interim president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, in Paris. With Barkhane’s headquarters in the capital of N’Djamena, Chad under Deby Itno’s father, Idris Deby, was a close French military partner in the region for three decades, and Deby Itno clearly hoped to continue that relationship amid his “visit of friendship and work.”

    At the meeting, Macron pledged to increase aid to Deby Itno’s military junta, provided it, too, continues on a path to hold new elections next year. He also hailed Chad’s commitment to continuing the fight begun under Operation Barkhane and continuing to cooperate with French forces and the forces of other Sahel states, even as Chad continues its fight against the rebel group Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT), who Idris Deby was killed fighting in April.

    Related:

    ‘Everything Has Become Worse’: Mali Protests Demand French Troops Leave as Operation Barkhane Ends
    France Pledges More Support for Chad’s Military Junta as Leader Makes ‘Friendship’ Visit to Paris
    Macron Receives Kenya’s Kenyatta as France Looks to Expand into Anglophone East Africa
    Tags:
    Niger, Chad, Mali, Sahel region, deployment, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse