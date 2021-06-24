Military Chopper Reportedly Bursts Into Flames After Crash-Landing in Kenya - Photo, Video

The incident took place at about 8:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) while a Mi 171e Air force helicopter was on regular exercises, The Star newspaper reported, citing Kajiado County Police Commander Muthuri Mwongera.
Photos and videos from the crash scene emerged online.
A Kenya Air Force Mi-171 helicopter has crashed and burnt in Ngong. pic.twitter.com/Y6yhoWKWL9— K🅰️k🅰️ Eriki 🇰🇪 (@kakaeriki) June 24, 2021
Kenya Airforce helicopter on training mission crashes at Ol Tepesi area in Ngong, Kajiado County, rescue underway, KDF says pic.twitter.com/8BuEfZs9Vr— Willy Lusige (@WillyLusige) June 24, 2021
The details of the crash and the number of passengers on board remain unknown, the newspaper said, adding however that such choppers have the capacity to carry up to 26 passengers.
VIDEO: Final moments of an Mi 171e Air Force Helicopter, On a training mission crash landed at the Ol Tepesi area in Ngong Kajiado county. Rescue missions are underway#Vasha— Trending in kenya (@Trendingken) June 24, 2021
Video Courtesy. pic.twitter.com/TBcleFumkB
So far, 13 passengers have been rescued and flown to Forces Memorial Hospital in the Kenyan capital, the police said.
