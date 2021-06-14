Register
08:13 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Swedish soldiers

    Sweden's Military Presence in Mali Continues Even as France Terminates Its Mission

    © CC BY 2.0 / Håkan Dahlström / Swedish soldiers
    Africa
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202106141083143017-swedens-military-presence-in-mali-continues-even-as-france-terminates-its-mission/

    At present, the West African nation of Mali hosts Sweden's largest military presence abroad at several hundred soldiers, which is set to continue, despite a pullout by France.

    Despite France recently announcing that it is ending its current military operation Mali, it hasn't affected the Swedish mission there, which will continue as planned, the country's Supreme Commander Micael Bydén said, as quoted by national broadcaster SVT.

    SVT described Mali as one of the most dangerous countries in the world. The spread of violent Islamism has caused great political concern. The West African country has seen two military coups over barely nine months, and recently received a new government, with the military occupying the top posts.

    French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced that the French-led operation in the Sahel region in its current form will end. He ventured that France's long-term presence in the country cannot replace political stability.

    "It doesn't really affect what we do, but it will do so in the future", Supreme Commander Micael Bydén said.

    Earlier, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist assured that France's plans would not affect the Swedish presence for the time being.

    Sweden's largest overseas operation is currently located in Mali. Sweden participates in three ways: in a major UN operation, Minusma, in a training mission with the EU, and international counter-terrorism rapid reaction force Takuba with France, which is part of Operation Barkhane.

    The supreme commander said that cooperation with the Malian Army has been paused for now, but Swedish soldiers are ready to step in if "something unexpected" should happen.

    "We're really good at this. To be the good party. We understand other cultures and what level they are at", Bydén said.

    Swedish Armed Forces' chief of operations Michael Claesson ventured that the important part for everyone involved is to get a stable position "in terms of what our French counterparts want to do and when".

    The Takuba task force launched in January of this year to streamline the fight against Islamist insurgents and to be able to counter unforeseen events numbers some 150 Swedish special forces soldiers. The UN operation Minusma numbers another 215 Swedish soldiers. For the sake of comparison, France, arguably the greatest player in the region, has a total of 5,100 troops deployed in the five Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

    On 25 May, the Malian military ousted the president and prime minister it had appointed following last year's military coup. The EU has unanimously condemned this and Mali has been excluded from the African Union and West African cooperation ECOWAS for the time being.

    Related:

    Paris Suspends Military Cooperation With Mali Until Getting ‘Guarantees’ on Civilian Power Transfer
    African Union Suspends Mali After Second Military Coup, Threatens Sanctions
    World Bank Pauses $140 Million in Payments to Mali as it ‘Assesses the Situation’ After Coup
    Tags:
    France, Mali, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse