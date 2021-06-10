Register
23:23 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French peacekeeping soldiers patrol the city of Bangui, Central African Republic (File)

    French National Charged With Espionage in Central African Republic After Paris Nixes Training Deal

    © AP Photo
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106687/24/1066872478_0:270:5184:3186_1200x675_80_0_0_9f90a97d3741cdf6c07589a86bd92dc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202106101083121954-french-national-charged-with-espionage-in-central-african-republic-after-paris-nixes-training-deal/

    A French national arrested last month in the Central African Republic (CAR) has been charged with espionage just days after France cancelled a military training agreement with the country.

    On Wednesday, CAR Attorney General Eric Didier Tambo said that Juan Remy Quignolot, 55, was accused of having helped and trained rebel fighters since 2013. He has been charged with espionage, illegal possession of military and hunting weapons, criminal association, harming domestic state security and conspiracy, according to Reuters.

    Al Jazeera reported that Tambo didn’t explicitly mention either a country or an organization for whom Quignolot allegedly worked. He also didn’t say which group or groups Quignolot allegedly aided. Quignolot has denied the charges and the French government hasn’t commented on them.

    The CAR has been wracked by a series of civil wars since 2004, and since 2013, the Muslim Séléka rebel coalition that briefly seized power before being formally dissolved by leader Michel Djotodia after he lost control of it, has fought Antibalaka forces composed largely of Christian groups. In late 2013, as his support base collapsed, Djotodia appealed to France for help, which dispatched its seventh military mission to the country under the aegis of Operation Sangaris.

    This mission ended in 2016, when presidential elections were held, but continued spats of violence have kept a United Nations peacekeeping mission and a European Union military training detachment in the country, as well as 300 French military advisors. However, on Tuesday, Paris suspended this cooperation agreement. 

    "A number of commitments made by the Central African authorities vis-à-vis France have not been kept," the French Ministry of the Armed Forces said, noting in particular that Bangui had not taken adequate measures to curb what it called “disinformation networks” that were “promoting well-identified interests who are used to targeting France’s presence and actions,” a thinly-veiled reference to Russia, to whom the CAR has turned in recent months for greater stability.

    In December, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that 300 military instructors had been dispatched to the CAR at the request of the government. In addition to the Russian experts, a total of 15,000 personnel - 11,000 of whom are soldiers - are also in the country as part of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) peacekeeping force.

    Also in December, Facebook said it had taken down two “government interference” campaigns in the CAR - “one French and one Russian” that were spreading disinformation “as a central part of their operations to mislead people about who they are and what they are doing, and that was the basis for our action.”

    Moscow has not commented on the accusations and Paris has not denied them, but did say it would conduct an investigation.

    Under the training deal, Paris supplied Bangui with $12.8 million toward its budget; this has now been ended, and the roughly 300 French troops not in the country as part of an international mission will leave.

    The EU’s mission in CAR came under scrutiny in February by lawmakers in the European Parliament, who said that they could find no demonstrable improvement in the ability of the CAR government forces to fight after five years of EU training.

    Diamonds are the CAR’s primary export, with industrial diamonds constituting 57% of its exports. It also exports timber and gold. In 2017, France, the former colonial ruler from which CAR won independence in 1960, was still the country’s largest export partner, accounting for 31.2% of all exports. 

    Related:

    ‘Technically a Coup’: Chad’s Military Suspends Constitution as Slain President Deby’s Son Takes Over
    Contested Vote in Central African Republic Risks Another Crisis, Presidential Candidate Says
    Three Russians Killed in Explosion in Central African Republic
    Tags:
    MINUSCA, military training, espionage, France, Central African Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 June 2021.
    Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse