Boko Haram Leader Dead by Suicide, Says DAESH West Africa Franchise

Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) has confirmed Nigerian intelligence claims that Boko Haram's leader died in a remote forest after a gun battle.
ISWAP leader Abu Mus’ab al-Barnawi said on Friday that Abubakar Shekau had blown himself up with the group's explosives after being surrounded, following a May 19 firefight between elements of the two factions, according to Sahara Reporters.
Al-Barnawi called Shekau “the leader of disobedience and corruption,” and claimed that Shekaku's followers rejoiced at his death.Boko Haram founder Mohammed Yusuf after his death in 2009, died “in the most humiliating manner.”
“This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism. How many has he wasted? How many has he killed? How many has he terrorised?" al-Barnawi said. "But Allah left him alone and prolonged his life. When it was time, Allah set out brave soldiers after receiving orders from Amirul Muminin [leader of the believers].”
The terrorist leader said he had received orders from the provisional DAESH leader in Syria and Iraq to kill Shekaku, and sent troops across the Sahara to the Boko Haram stronghold in the Sambisa Forest.
“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the afterlife than getting humiliated on earth. He killed himself instantly by detonating an explosive,” al-Barnawi added.
ISWAP split from Boko Haram in 2016 in objection to Shekaku's extreme brutality, particularly toward fellow Muslims.
*DAESH (ISIS/ISIL/IS) - a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
