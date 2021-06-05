Armed Attack in Northern Burkina Faso Claims 11 Lives, Source Reveals

According to the source, unknown gunmen ambushed the village in the morning, storming houses, and fled the scene a few minutes later. The country's military deployed reinforcements to the area, the source added.
Besides the 11 deaths, several other people sustained injures, according to the source. Official data on the number of victims have not yet been released.
The Western African nation is situated in the Sahel region, notorious for being the hotspot for terrorist activities and banditry.
Last month, at least 32 people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries in an armed attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, near the border with Niger.
