African Union Suspends Mali After Second Military Coup, Threatens Sanctions

Last week, Vice President Assimi Goita, who is a colonel in the Malian Army, had former Interim President Bah Ndaw, former Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, and former Defense Minister Souleymane Doucoure arrested and removed from office. Goita claimed they had violated the Transitional Charter by announcing a new cabinet that removed two other colonels as heads of the defense and security ministries without consulting with him first. Goita named himself as the new interim president on Friday and on Monday, Choguel Maiga as the new interim prime minister.
Maiga is from the June 5 Movement - Gathering of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) umbrella party that grew out of the mass demonstrations last summer that preceded the August 2020 coup against then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The military coup that removed Keita from power was also masterminded by Goita and a group of other army colonels who called themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP).
