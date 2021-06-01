Western Sahara's Polisario Front Says Leader Brahim Ghali Successfully Fled Spain to Algeria

Polisario Front spokesperson Jalil Mohamed said late on Tuesday that Ghali had arrived in Algeria "safe and sound," with Spanish daily El Pais reporting he flew out of Pamplona airport. The outlet cited Spanish Foreign Ministry sources, saying that Ghali left using the name he arrived under and that Morocco had been informed "via diplomatic channels" of Ghali's departure. When Ghali arrived in Spain on April 18, he did so using an Algerian passport and the name "Mohamed Ben Battouch." He was admitted on humanitarian grounds and allowed to seek treatment at the San Pedro de Logroño hospital.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ghali testified before the Spanish National Court for an investigation into claims by Morocco that he was responsible for war crimes. At the time, Judge Santiago Pedraz rejected calls by the prosecution to keep Ghali in pretrial detention, saying he had no evidence supporting suspicion of Ghali and that he was not a flight risk, and that he was free to leave Spain when his recovery from COVID-19 was complete.
Also on Tuesday, El Confidencial reported that an Algerian Air Force Gulfstream 2000 aircraft bound for Agoncillo airport near Logroño had been turned away by Spanish air traffic controllers because it did not have the special permits required to land executive flights there.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
