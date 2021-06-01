Ugandan Minister Injured, at Least Two Killed in Assassination Attempt, Media Says

General Katumba Wamala was injured and his daughter was killed in an assassination attempt, according to NBS TV media outlet.
According to reports, his driver was also killed.
UPDATE: Gen. Katumba Wamala's daughter, Brenda has been confirmed dead in an assassination attempt on the General's life. The car was shot seven times. #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/zsjJYQAmUF— NBS Television (@nbstv) June 1, 2021
General Katumba wamala has survived an assassination God!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GWvxBA0btU— Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) June 1, 2021
General Katumba Wamala, former chief of Uganda's Defence Forces, was driving from home when the gunmen opened fire at his Toyota Land Cruiser.
According to eyewitnesses, four assailants were riding motorbikes and shot at his car on Kisota Road in Kisaasi just after 9:00 am local time.
Katumba was transported to Malcolm Clinic in Kisaasi.
Katumba Wamala is a Ugandan general who has served as the Minister of Works and Transport in the Ugandan government since 14 December 2019. Prior to that, from 17 January 2017 to 14 December 2019, he served as Minister of State for Construction. Earlier, he served as Chief of the Ugandan Defence Forces.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
