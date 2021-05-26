Mali's Military Junta to Release Ousted Interim President, Prime Minister 'In Some Time', Aide Says

The aide told reporters at a press conference the release "will take place in some time due to security concerns."
Earlier on Wednesday, the military junta led by Acting Vice President Colonel Assimi Goïta, who led the August 2020 coup that overthrew democratically-elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, reportedly closed the country's air and land borders and instituted a curfew in the West African country of 19.6 million.
On Monday, members of the Malian Army detained Malian Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, Acting President Bah Ndaw, and Defense Minister Souleymane Doucoure, who had been appointed just hours earlier, and whisked them away to the Kati military base outside the capital city of Bamako. Goïta said Oane and Ndaw had attempted to "sabotage the transition" with a cabinet reshuffle that removed two leading coup figures from control over the defense and security ministries.
Ndaw was chosen to form a civilian government in September 2020 amid international pressure on the junta to return to a democratic form of government. A former colonel who was Keita's defense minister at the time of the coup, Ndaw selected Oaune, a longtime Malian diplomat, as prime minister and the two have led a government heavily staffed by military figures under the auspices of a Transitional Charter intended to lead to new elections within 18 months.
