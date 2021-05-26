Mali's Interim President, Prime Minister Resign, Reports Say

Mali's interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have tendered their resignations, AFP reported on Wednesday.
The news agency cited Baba Cisse, a special adviser to interim Vice President Assimi Goita, as saying that the two officials had stepped down in the presence of the Economic Community of West African States mediation mission in the country. One of the members of the delegation also confirmed the development to AFP.
Goita previously accused Ndaw and Ouane of violating the transitional charter after they failed to consult him before forming a new government. The country's military arrested the two men and transported them to an army base near the capital Bamako.
According to Goita's aide, negotiations are under way to have them released and form a new government.
In August 2020, the military in the poverty-striken Sahel nation staged a coup d'etat that saw then-President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and his government ousted from office.
A month later, former Malian Defence Minister Bah Ndaw took the oath as interim president for an 18-month transitional period.
All comments
Show new comments (0)