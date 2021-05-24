Malian Servicemen Transfer Interim President, Prime Minister to Kati Military Base, Source Says

The source noted that the Presidential Guard had refused to protect the president, allowing the military to take him away.
Oane told Agence France-Presse earlier that "men from [Acting Vice President Colonel Assimi] Goïta came to pick me up to take me to the president, who lives not far from my residence."
Earlier this month, the interim government brought to power by an August 2020 military coup announced a new "broad-based" cabinet would soon be appointed, beginning the transition away from military rule that would culminate in new elections set for February 2022. When the new posts were unveiled on Monday, military figures still retained many prominent posts, but However, defense minister Sadio Camara and ex-security minister Colonel Modibo Kone, two central figures in the August coup, had lost their positions.
#Mali : voilà la composition du nouveau gouvernement de #Transition pic.twitter.com/MMnetdZLOe— Manon Laplace (@Manon_Laplace) May 24, 2021
The transitional government was appointed in September 2020, a month after the Malian military removed democratically-elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power amid months of widespread protests stemming from popular anger over the poor economy, the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its seemingly endless war against Islamist militants, for which Keita's government had partnered with the military of Mali's former colonial ruler, France.
Ndaw was Keita's defense minister at the time and is a former army colonel, and Goïta, who masterminded the coup, is his vice president.
All comments
Show new comments (0)