More Than 100 May Have Died in Nyigarongo Eruption in DRC, Local Resident Says

"But there is a lot of earthquake still being felt. We are already talking about more than 100 dead victims of the consequences of the volcano," Elie Claude Mpamba Musango said.
Musango who is also a bishop, said one of the churches where he is a pastor was destroyed due to the heavy fire.
"It is very difficult. These conditions are unbearable. People have been working over night under the rain trying to rescue the situation," Musango said.
The Mount Nyiragongo active volcano is located about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the town of Goma and Lake Kivu. It started erupting at 7 p.m. local time on Saturday (17:00 GMT). The last time a major Nyiragongo eruption occurred was in 2002, when around 250 people were killed and 120,000 were left without homes, as lava flows destroyed about 20 percent of Goma.
