Nigerian Army Chief Reportedly Dies in Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru died in an aircraft crash on Friday, according to Reuters, citing three military sources.
The country's air force released a statement on the crash, saying that it occurred near Kaduna International Airport.
According to the statement, the cause of the incident is as yet unknown. The air force has not provided any details on casualties or damage caused by the crash.
There has been no official statement on the report.
An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.— Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) May 21, 2021
Edward Gabkwet
Air Commodore
Director of Public Relations and Information
21/5/21 pic.twitter.com/N01V2M6qUc
No further details were immediately available.
Kaduna is a city in northwestern Nigeria, and a state capital of Kaduna State.
