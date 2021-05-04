First Cases of Infection With Indian Coronavirus Strain Registered in Morocco, Algeria

According to the Moroccan Ministry of Health, two cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country's most populated city, Casablanca.
The Pasteur Institute, part of the Algerian Ministry of Health, said that six cases of the strain were detected in the Tipaza province in the north of the country.
According to the Moroccan Health Ministry, the number of registered cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic is almost 512,000, with 9,032 deaths and over 498,000 recoveries.
Algeria, since the beginning of the pandemic, has recorded over 122,000 cases of coronavirus infection, with 195 deaths.
