Register
01:38 GMT01 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, pictured in 2004, died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 65. Her death came only one month after she became the traditional ruler of South Africa's Zulu nation following the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

    Tributes Pour in After Unexpected Death of South African Zulu Nation Queen Mantfombi

    Screenshot/XPRESS UPDATES
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082776050_0:-1:1778:1000_1200x675_80_0_0_ffaa4a580ea0aac8706d44e292f30353.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202105011082776132-tributes-pour-in-after-unexpected-death-of-south-african-zulu-nation-queen-mantfombi/

    When the patriarch of the family passes, it is often met with family tensions that inevitably emerge. After the passing of Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, the eighth monarch of the Zulu Kingdom earlier this month, many questions have surfaced as to who may take up the throne.

    Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, daughter of late King Mswati II, died Friday at the age of 65. She had been appointed interim ruler of the Zulu nation on March 21 amid pending discussions about who would serve as the next king.

    It was believed that the queen’s first born son, Prince Misuzulu Zulu, would become the next in line for the throne.

    “It is with deepest shock and distress that the royal family announces the unexpected passing of her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu nation," said a statement issued by Prince Mongosutho Buthelezi. 

    “This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us.”

    It was reported that the queen had taken ill recently and was admitted to the hospital. In the wake of the death announcement, many tributes have started to come in from surrounding nations.

    Queen Mantfombi married King Zwelithini in 1977, effectively becoming his third wife. It was reported the king’s will established that his successor would come from the house of Queen Mantofombi, who is also the Sister of King Mswati III of eSwatini - ruler of the country formerly known as Swaziland. Following the death of King Zwelithini, the queen was established as the regent queen but postponed the decision for three months out of respect for her deceased husband.

    The expected king, Prince MisuZulu, was born in Kwahlabisa, KwaZulu-Natal, in September 1974 and studied in the US. The prince is one of 28 children, eight of whom came from the partnership between the king and Queen Montfambi.

    “She has eight princes but as per Zulu culture the first one who is MisuZulu will be the next king, that [sic] why king Zwelithini appointed her to be interim while she is preparing her son,” Prince Mongosutho Buthelezi announced in the statement released on March 21 about succession matters.

    According to reports, Prince Mongusuthu Buthlezi of the Buthelezi clan near Vryheid was not present when the will was read. The king’s sister, Princess Thembi Ndlovu, has said “only God knows” who will succeed the king.

    King Zwelithini had a total of six wives. According to Dr Bhedlindaba Mkhize from the Umsamo Institute, all of the queens have the responsibility to guide the late king’s successor, as well as welcome the new queens to the royal household.

    Prince Mongosuthu Buthelezi had suspected division within the royal family after revealing that the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's siblings had been conducting meetings without the authority or sanction of the regent. He dismissed rumors that the queen had been poisoned and promised an update after the mourning period.

    King Zwelithini ruled the Zulu nation under the traditional leadership clause of South Africa’s republican constitution, with family links to the Swazi and Xhosa nations. He was buried in a private ukutshalwa ceremony in his Kwadlamahalhla Royal Palace in Kwanongoma on March 24. The cause of Queen Mamfondti’s death is still under investigation, and the royal family has asked for privacy as they prepare her funeral.

    Related:

    Huge Fire Rages on South Africa’s Table Mountain - Videos
    South Africa Setting Up $18 Million ‘No-Fault' Fund for COVID-19 Jab Victims
    Boer and Afrikaner Minorities in South Africa Face Worsening Situation, Says Rights Activist
    Amazon to Build New Office in South Africa Despite Fierce Legal Challenges by Environmentalist
    UK, in Addition to 14 Russians, Sanctions Citizens of South Africa, Sudan, Latin America
    Tags:
    royal family, Death, Queen, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Andres Uran and Estefania Arango, from Colombia, compete in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
    From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse