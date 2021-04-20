Chad Rebel Group CCMSR Vows to Continue Fight Against Central Authorities

Deby was killed while visiting troops on the frontlines in a fight against another rebel group, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). He was transported to a medical facility but died following sustained injuries on Tuesday.
"Even if Colonel Idriss Deby died of wounds, his system is still intact. We cannot leave Chad to be led by monarchic heritage. The liberation struggle must continue until the dictatorial system is dismantled," CCMSR stated.
The CCMSR called on all opposition forces to unite immediately.
"We also call on the international community to support the people of Chad in their fight for the nation's freedom and against this criminal regime. We implore our historic partner, France, to stick to a neutral position regarding this domestic [Chadian] problem," the statement read.
CCMSR, a rebel group fighting against the government in Chad's restive north, expressed support for FACT and vowed to help bring down the government.
Since 1990, Deby has been the president of Chad, previously distinguishing himself through military service under the regime of Felix Malloum. Upon Deby's death, the Chadian Parliament was dissolved, leaving a transitional military council to continue the policies of Deby's disbanded government.
