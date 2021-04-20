Chad's President Deby Has Died, Army Reportedly Claims

Chad's President Idriss Déby has died of injuries he received on the frontline, the country's army is reported to have said in a statement.
#Tchad🇹🇩 Annonce du décès d’Idriss Déby Itno ce mardi 20 avril 2021. Il est mort comme il aura vécu, les armes à la main.— cherifadoudou.com (@cherifadoudou) April 20, 2021
Le gouvernement et l’Assemblée nationale sont dissouts.
Un conseil militaire dirigé par Mahamat Idriss Déby est mis sur pied pour une période de 18 mois. pic.twitter.com/IBu4jKrxlw
